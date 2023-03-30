List: Easter events and egg hunts in Central Georgia

You can 'hop' on over to some of these community events all across middle Georgia to celebrate the holiday.

MACON, Ga. — Easter is right around the corner!

1. 39th Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Family Fun Fest

Where: Central City Park, Macon, Georgia

When: Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is a community premier event sponsored by Quest Contracting & Engineering and Forrest B. Johnson & Associates. There will be music, free food, live performances, a car and bike show, face painting, and even free prizes for kids!

2. Downtown Macon Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt

Where: Downtown Macon, 555 Poplar Street

When: Friday, April 7, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This egg hunt is sure to be fun for the whole family! Participants can search for eggs filled with clues from local businesses, and each clue will lead them closer to the golden egg. The golden egg contains the prize of your very own backyard summer oasis!

1. Pick up an Easter basket and clue card from NewTown's Family Fun Zone in Third Street Park between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on April 7.

2. Follow the clues to each participating business to complete your clue card. Clues will be placed in eggs you'll need to collect from businesses. Each clue will lead you one step closer to the Golden Egg!

3. Complete your clue card and find the Golden Egg at your last stop. Take a photo with the egg and submit your clue card to be entered for the chance to win a 4-person inflatable pool and accessories!

3. Easter Egg Hunt 2023

Where: South Bibb Recreation Center, 7035 Houston Road, Macon

When: Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This egg hunt is sponsored by the Lambda Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and will feature many games, food, and even pictures with the Easter Bunny himself!

4. Glass Easter Bunny Workshop

Where: Startup Studios, 1055 Riverside Drive, Macon

When: Saturday, April 15, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Folks can make their own Easter bunny at this workshop offered by Startup Studios. You can make your own blown glass bunny, perfect for decoration or a gift! An experienced instructor will guide you through the process, and all the materials and tools are provided. It is $65 per person, and your bunny will be available for pickup the day after the class at 3 p.m. All participants must be 12 or older, and you can even order a beer while you work if you are of age.

For more information and the link to get tickets, you can visit their Facebook post here.

5. Special needs Easter Egg Hunt

Where: SandyBeach Waterpark, 6880 Moseley Dixon Rd, Macon

When: Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m.

This egg hunt is free for the public and is for families with special needs children. Lake Tobesofkee hosts it and will have lots of eggs!

6. Milledgeville Community Easter Egg Hunt

Where: Davenport Field, Milledgeville

When: Saturday, April 1 at 5 p.m.

You can hop on over to Milledgeville on Saturday for their annual Community Easter egg hunt! They say there will be around 10,000 candy and prize-filled eggs and huge giveaways for families. The hunt is for ages 0-12, and kids will be sectioned off by age group. A princess and superhero will also appear to take photos and interact with kids.

7. Easter Egg Factory Eggstravaganza!

Where: Harvest Church 3322 US Hwy 41N, Warner Robins, Georgia 31008

When: Saturday, April 8, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Harvest Church is cranking out Easter fun at their Easter egg factory! The process begins when live chickens lay your eggs, and the tour ends when the factory cranks out a carton full of candy-filled eggs for your kids to take home.

The tour starts with a telling of the Easter story, and there will also be food trucks, face painting, crafts, a petting zoo, and a photo op with the Easter bunny!

8. Warner Robins Community Easter Egg Hunt

Where: 1119 S Houston Lake Rd, Warner Robins, GA

When: Saturday, April 8, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.