'Great to be with people again': Central Georgians welcome return of in-person Easter Sunday services

It's a big step up from last year's services, which were largely held virtually.

MACON, Ga. — In-person Easter services made a return to many churches across Central Georgia on Sunday, with safety measures in place.

Sunday morning started with a sunrise service rise atop Coleman Hill in downtown Macon. It was the 104th year that Mulberry Street United Methodist Church has held the special service.

"It not only feels like coming home as a member of Mulberry, because we've put it on for so long, but I see people here from the community and from churches across the city that I don't see any other time of the year," said Gail Springstead.

Bibb Mt. Zion Baptist Church held a drive-up service for the first time ever at Mercer's Henderson Stadium. There was a live DJ, praise dancing, and more.

"Just waving at people, my wife and I just encouraging people. Fist bumps... elbow bumps, you know we haven't seen each other in over a year, and so it's sort of like a family reunion with social distancing," said Pastor Paul Little.

Easter on the Lawn was hosted by First Presbyterian Church. It was a community event, and the downtown streets were full of people.

"It's very different from last year. Last year on Easter I think I was by myself recording a sermon on an iPhone, so it's great to be with people again and see all these people," said Pastor Chip Miller.

Kort Peterson has been a church member for 12 years. He says he had a great time.

"Not getting to recognize Easter together was disappointing last year, but they had a virtual service which was nice, but this is so much more joyful and enjoyable," Peterson said.

Pastor Little at Mt. Zion says a little more than 300 cars came out to Sunday's service.