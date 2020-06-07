Eastman girl uses lemonade stand money to buy, donate socks for the homeless

Chloe LeCouris was inspired by her 12-year-old brother, who puts on a toy drive for those in need in Dodge County.

EASTMAN, Ga. — A 7-year-old Eastman girl is putting the money she earned at her lemonade stand toward a good cause.

Chloe LeCouris is purchasing socks to donate to the homeless with the money she made from her lemonade stand on Friday.

Chloe started out setting up lemonade stands in her front yard.

“Unfortunately, we live on a dirt road with very low traffic,” Chloe’s mother, Monique Nicholas, said.

Then Pops Produce in Eastman agreed to let Chloe set up in front of the store so she could get more traffic and earn more money for her fundraiser.

“She had a phenomenal turnout and was very, very pleased,” Nicholas said.

Nicholas says Chloe was inspired by her older brother Christian LeCouris. He is 12-years-old and puts on a toy charity for people in need in Dodge County.

“She wanted to do something, so last year she started with her socks,” Nicholas said.

Chloe sold her lemonade for 50 cents per cup and made $75 in total. Nicholas says she made $55 from regular sales and got a $20 donation from local law enforcement.

Nicholas says she’s proud of Chloe for taking initiative to help others.

“I think that more children today need to step up and realize that there’s less fortunate than them and if everyone just does a little bit, it’s going to make the word so much nicer,” she said.

Chloe and Nicholas are working with guidance counselors at North Dodge Elementary School to donate the socks to homeless children and Heart of Georgia Nursing Home to donate socks to homeless senior citizens.

