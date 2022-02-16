Eastman-based furniture company plans expansion, creating 200 jobs

SoPoly first opened in Jan. 2021 with a team of 30 people. They're now adding 200 more.

EASTMAN, Ga. — A recycled furniture maker in Dodge County is planning to expand its current operations due to demand.

According to a news release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, SoPoly is expanding its operations in Eastman with a $5 million investment. The release says it will create 200 jobs, and the company is already hiring for them.

SoPoly first opened in Jan. 2021 with a team of 30 people at its 70,000-square-foot facility on Industrial Boulevard. It’s rapidly expanded since then with a network of 300 dealers in 16 states and three countries, according to CEO Robert Pruitt.

The company makes outdoor Adirondack chairs, chaise lounges, outdoor dining sets and side tables. Their products are made from 100% recycled plastic, are weather and fade-resistant, and carry a 20-year warranty for home use.

"SoPoly's rapid expansion is a testament to the people of Georgia, and an impressive reminder of all the opportunities for growth available in rural Georgia," said Governor Kemp. "We have been laser focused on supporting high-quality rural jobs, and I congratulate SoPoly and the community of Eastman in developing a project that will have a positive long-term effect for the hardworking Georgians in Dodge County."