Eastman Captain D's firebombed, investigators looking for tips

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — The Eastman Police Department and fire department are looking for information after a fast food restaurant was firebombed.

According to a news release, it happened just after midnight Saturday at the Captain D’s location on Oak Street. 911 operators were called about a fire that damaged the back wall, roof, and phone lines.

The Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner says the restaurant was ‘firebombed,’ and they have no information on suspects.

"In situations like these, we ask for the help of the community to bring the individual(s) responsible to justice and encourage anyone with information to call our anonymous tip line,” said commissioner John King.

You can call the State Fire Investigators Unit at 1-800-282-5804.