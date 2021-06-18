Eastman celebrates Juneteenth with three day event

The city looks to turn the Juneteenth holiday celebration into a new tradition.

EASTMAN, Ga. — With increased focus on Juneteenth, there's a push to start a new tradition in Eastman.

For the first time in history, the city of Eastman hosted its own Juneteenth celebration at the Peabody School.

The celebration lasts three days with vendors, talent shows, food and Macon's own Former Fire Chief Marvin Riggins as a guest speaker.

"We hope with this event, that it will bring the Dodge County citizens together," Event Organizer John Battle Sr said. "We can all become one accord, and move Dodge County forward in a positive way."

"When people ride through the city of Eastman, Georgia, they will know that you represent and we stand for Juneteenth," Event Organizer Gail Carr said.