An Eastman woman has been charged in the stabbing death of another woman.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Alexia Williams has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault in the death of 60-year-old Althea Etheridge.

The GBI executed a search warrant on Williams' house Tuesday evening and arrested her without incident. Williams was taken to the Dodge County jail.

Investigators with the GBI say they were called to assist Eastman Police Monday in a death investigation that happened around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Calahan Street and 1st Avenue.

Etheridge was found inside her 2004 Ford Expedition, which she wrecked after she was stabbed.

Williams, was also found at the scene with stab wounds and was airlifted to The Medical Center in Macon for treatment. She was released Tuesday.

Special Agent in Charge Lindsey Wilkes says the case is active and ongoing. She would not go into any other details about the investigation. Wilkes says no other arrests are expected.