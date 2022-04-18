Eastman Fire Chief celebrates 2 years of making history

Eastman Fire Chief Scotty Whitten is the city's first Black fire chief.

EASTMAN, Ga. — Dodge County is making history with its fire department in several ways.

Scotty Whitten is coming up on his two-year anniversary as Eastman's first Black fire chief.

He started as a firefighter at the station in 2000 before becoming assistant chief four years ago. He accepted his new role on April 26, 2020, and history was made.

Chief Whitten says he couldn't do it alone.

"Everything we do here is a team. It's a team and that's what makes it so easy... I trust these guys because I see them when no one else sees them. They're training and perfecting their craft here at the department," said Whitten.

Since his hire as head chief, Whitten has hired the first female firefighter at the station, Hannah McCranie, and the first Hispanic firefighter, Daniel Gonzalez.