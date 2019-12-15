EASTMAN, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of two people Sunday afternoon.

GBI Special Agent in Charge for Region 12 Lindsey Wilkes said it happened at Eastman Healthcare and Rehab on Chester Highway.

Wilkes said two people are dead, and they're investigating it as a murder-suicide.

She said the GBI is assisting the Dodge County Sheriff's Office with the investigation, and she'll release more details once the families have been notified and autopsies are done.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

