DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — A part-time night shift employee at a Dodge County nursing home has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Megan Gibbs, the executive director at Eastman Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Eastman, they were contacted by the Georgia Department of Public health Wednesday night and informed that a part-time employee at the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

Gibbs says the employee was a part-time night shift employee who worked 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on an as-needed basis.

The last time the employee was in the facility was March 6.

Eastman Healthcare and Rehabilitation is a 100-bed facility located on Chester Highway.

Gibbs says they currently have 97 residents.

The facility went into lockdown last week, not allowing any visitors March 14.

Gibbs says they are monitoring all their residents and employees for symptoms, but no one is being recommended for testing at this time.

They are working closely with the Georgia Departments of Public and Community Health and the Dodge County Health Department.

“The safety of our residents is of the utmost importance to us,” said Gibbs. “We are praying for our employee and her family.”

Due to HIPPA regulations, Melissa Brantley with the South Central Health District could not confirm if the employee was one of the two confirmed cases in Laurens County.

But she did say those two individuals are the only confirmed cases in their 10 county district, which includes Dodge County.

