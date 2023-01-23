Eastman teen dies in crash in Twiggs County

The 17-year-old was a passenger in the vehicle.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — An Eastman teen died in a crash in Twiggs County just before 2 a.m. on Monday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The vehicle was traveling south on State Route 87 before leaving the roadway and hitting several trees before flipping onto the passenger side.

The driver, 19-year-old Gabriel Kilgore, was taken to Bleckley County Hospital for his injuries. The passenger, 17-year-old Andres Garcia Figuero died from his injuries.