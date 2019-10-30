EATONTON, Ga. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a driver saw a body hanging from a tree late Tuesday morning.

According to Sheriff Howard Sills, the body was reported by a passing driver on Pea Ridge Road around 11:30 a.m.

Sills says at this point in time, they can’t confirm whether it was a suicide or homicide, as they await results from the crime lab.

The death is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

1 dead, second passenger missing after plane crashes into DeKalb County townhome

UPDATE: Woman hit, killed by man on I-75N identified

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.