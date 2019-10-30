EATONTON, Ga. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a driver saw a body hanging from a tree late Tuesday morning.
According to Sheriff Howard Sills, the body was reported by a passing driver on Pea Ridge Road around 11:30 a.m.
Sills says at this point in time, they can’t confirm whether it was a suicide or homicide, as they await results from the crime lab.
The death is under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
