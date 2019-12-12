EATONTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has ruled the death of two people in Eatonton a murder-suicide.

Back in September, 25-year-old Katie Chalker and her uncle, 62-year-old Alton Chalker, were found dead in a home on Sparta Highway.

GBI Special Agent in Charge Mary Chandler said investigators now believe Katie killed her uncle and then herself.

Eatonton Police Chief Kent Lawrence said Alton had sharp wounds on his body. His death was ruled a homicide.

Chandler said based on a preliminary investigation, they believe Katie swallowed a substance that killed her.

Right now, the GBI is not saying why she did it.

