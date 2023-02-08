'It's hard to lose somebody you love so much': Eatonton husband speaks about Putnam crash

Richard Dostie says his wife was coming home from work in Milledgeville when she was hit head-on on Highway 441.

EATONTON, Ga. — Richard Dostie says his wife, Mayla Dostie just got a raise at her job in Milledgeville, but now, she won't get to work at all.

Dostie says his wife was hardworking, loving and "a fine woman."

He was at home waiting for his wife to come home. He says he was starting to get suspicious because she never comes home past 3 a.m.

But the knock he received from Putnam County deputies felt like deja vu.

"I got the same knock about 15 years ago when my daddy got killed," Dostie said.

Dostie says he never thought he would get a knock about his soulmate.

"And it was an officer, and he was very good about what he was doing," Dostie said. "He explained everything to me, and it just about killed me."

Dostie says he will forever cherish the wonderful memories they shared together.

"We fished and we watched NASCAR, and we shopped," Dostie said. "She'd run me around Walmart till my legs hurt."

Early Tuesday morning, Mayla was driving home from her job in Milledgeville on Highway 441. She was just 4 minutes away when 22-year-old Hailey Hayes hit her head-on on.

Sgt. Justin Brock with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office explains what happened on Highway 441.

"The Nissan Xterra was traveling northbound in the northbound lane," Brock said. "The red Honda was traveling southbound in the northbound lane, also in the northbound lane."

Hayes was driving with three other people in her car including her two kids who were 8 months and 3 years old. Her friend Zaleigh Brooks was also in the car with them, too.

But now, there is a memorial on the side of Highway 441.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says it's been a long time since he's seen an accident this bad.

"This is the worst one with fire that we've had since back in either 97', 98', when we had five young men die in a fiery crash," Sills said.