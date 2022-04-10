Eatonton man drowns while fishing in Cedar Creek, officials say

The drowning victim was identified as 58-year-old David Smith of Eatonton

EATONTON, Ga. — Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says deputies and rescue crews recovered the body of a drowning victim Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff says his office received a call Saturday around 4 p.m. about a possible drowning in Cedar Creek near the Putnam-Jones County line.

The victim has been identified as 58-year-old David Smith of Eatonton. Sills says Smith's family told deputies that Smith had gone fishing alone around 2 p.m.

They found his fishing gear on the bank, but Smith was nowhere in the area, according to the sheriff.

Sills says deputies and rescue crews found "disturbed soil" on the muddy bank near where Smith’s fishing gear was found -- near Cedar Creek on U.S. Highway 129 at the Jones County line.

Crews with Putnam County Fire Department found Smith’s body in the creek around 7 p.m.