'Everyone can get out on the water': Eatonton marine rental business offers options for lake days

H2O Adventures wants to give people the tools they need to explore Lake Oconee and Sinclair safely

EATONTON, Ga. — The weather is getting nicer and many are gearing up to take their boats out on the lake again, but what if you don't have one?

H2O Adventures opens Saturday and wants to be a solution to that problem.

They offer marine rentals for both Lake Sinclair and Lake Oconee, but that's not all. They also have life jackets, other safety equipment, and boat cleaning products.

George Craig met Chad Hudgins, the owner of TCH WaterSports, a few years ago when she bought a jet ski from him, and they stayed in touch.

What was supposed to be an extension of TCH became H2O Adventures, where Craig now works at as the general manager.

"I call this the party store, the happy store," she said.

Craig says she's in her element because she is able to teach people at the store about safety and marine life.

"If there's one positive about COVID, it's put children in a natural classroom," she said.

Craig says she's always telling people about what you need for a safe day at the lake.

"Safety is really important," Craig said.

They also offer customizable packages that includes different items for a day on the lake. You could get a pontoon boat with two kayaks and paddleboards, or you can mix it up a bit.

"That way everyone can all get out on the water at the same time," she said.

If you can't make the grand opening, you can also call 706-800-8420 or 706-473-6754 for more information or bookings.