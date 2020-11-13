Looking for Christmas gifts? | Eatonton Merry Market promises dozens of vendors, visit from Santa

The market will have everything from clothing to jewelry, gift wrap and a visitor from the North Pole

EATONTON, Ga. — Several local businesses will take part in the Middle Georgia Merry Market in Eatonton next weekend.

Over 40 vendors will be selling merchandise, food, and more. Santa will also be there to take pictures with kids.

Kearah Ford with Baker's Beads is hosting the event. She says the idea to hold the event came from watching how the pandemic affected small businesses, including her own.

"I had talked to Talmo Farms and I was like 'what if we host our own event?' I have a bunch of small businesses that I'm friends with, and this is all of our Christmas money for our children. This would really help us out a lot," she said.

Admission is $5 per person, and kids 12 years or younger are free.

Ford says the number of vendors has grown in the last few weeks as more businesses are looking for a way to sell their products.

The event will be held at Talmo Farms at 188 McMillen Road. There will be vendors inside and outside of the barn.

There are two ticket and merchandise giveaways you can find on their Facebook page, as well as more information about the event.

Vendors