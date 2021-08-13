Eatonton police chief accused of using excessive force on woman retires

Chief Ken Lawrence says the accusations from December, 2020 had nothing to do with his decision to retire.

EATONTON, Ga. — Chief of the Eatonton Police Department Ken Lawrence is retiring after 41 years in law enforcement. That includes nearly 35 years since taking over as Eatonton's Chief.

According to Mayor John Reid, Lawrence sent them a letter announcing his retirement effective on August 6.

Lawrence went on paid leave last December after an arrest for using excessive force on a handcuffed 58-year-old woman during a DUI stop. The arrest triggered an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Special Agent in Charge at the Milledgeville GBI Office, Mary Chandler, says they turned their investigation over to the the Putnam County Solicitor's Office where it awaits prosecution. That office handles misdemeanor cases.

Lawrence says he became chief on December 1, 1986.

He says the charges had nothing to do with his decision, but after 41 years of law enforcement, he hit retirement age and it was time to hang up the badge and gun.

“I have traveled the highways and byways and alleyways of Eatonton and the community, and took care of everybody to the best of my ability and was proud to do so,” Lawrence told 13WMAZ on Friday.

Howell Cardwell remains the acting police chief for now.

Mayor Reid says the city will open up a search for a new chief once city council meets again.