'Take advantage of the really good job market': Experts say graduates going into employment boom

In January, there were 11.3 million job openings, 6.5 million hires, and 6.1 million separations.

MACON, Ga. — As the Class of 2022 walks across the stage ready to enter the workforce, there may be good news for college graduates.

"How I feel? I feel great. I can’t feel anything but great today," Middle Georgia State University Class of 2022 graduate Darnell Neville said.

"I am over-excited because it took some time to get here," Latoya Blue-McCary said.

Middle Georgia State University's spring class of 2022 will soon be employers newest job candidates.

Grads like Darnell Neville and Latoya Blue-McCary say they've had no problem snatching jobs.

"Well, it was pretty easy -- MGA had career fests during the year, so the job I’m at now, I got back in September," Neville said.

“It was really easy because I want to work in human resources,” Blue-Mccary said.

It’s been more than two years since the pandemic began, and with more than 11 million job openings in the U.S., economists say now is the best time to get hired.

“The job market a couple of years ago was actually pretty good, and today, it's better," Greg George, director of Middle Georgia State University's Center of Economic Analysis said.

He says right now, all industries are looking for people to put to work, leaving just about any field wide open.

"In the school of business, we're preparing students for jobs in banking, in real estate in development, and even government jobs," he explained.

He says inflation and supply chain problems could lead to a recession, but says graduates shouldn’t wait around to find out whether the trend will stick.

"Graduates would be smart to go out, take advantage of the really good job market right now, get a good position, but understand there may be some headwinds ahead,” George said.