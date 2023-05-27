'Beers on me Atlanta' | Ed Sheeran serves up brews to fans, plays impromptu gig at SweetWater Brewery

The "Thinking Out Loud" singer was spotted strolling around SweetWater Brewery, where he served up some beers to fans before his Saturday night concert at The Benz.

ATLANTA — It was the "Perfect" moment before Ed Sheeran took the stage for his Atlanta concert at The Benz Saturday night. The "Thinking Out Loud" singer was spotted strolling around SweetWater Brewery, where he served up some beers to fans and he even played an impromptu gig.

On social media, Sheeran posted a video of his adventures at the brewery with the caption, "Beers on me Atlanta, see you at the stadium later."

In the video, the singer said he was told that there were some good breweries in Atlanta so he decided to go check it out for himself.

The famous redhead was seen taking a tour of the brewery before he played a few songs and bought everyone drinks in the beer garden.

"We found beer right where we are. Our bud @edsheeran dropped in to our taproom today to buy a round for all the Galway Girls (and those of us from ATL, too) and play some hits from his new album, Subtract!," SweetWater Brewery tweeted.

