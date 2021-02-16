3 killed in Paulding County wreck were just 12, 15 and 21 years old

GSP officials said the driver of a BMW was traveling south on Dallas Nebo Road when it overcorrected navigating a curve.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A young man and two boys lost their lives in a tragic car accident Monday night in Paulding County.

The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) was called to the crash on Dallas Nebo Road at Westwick Place at around 8:50 p.m., they said.

Following an investigation, GSP officials said the driver of a BMW was traveling south on Dallas Nebo Road when it overcorrected while navigating a curve.

The vehicle crossed the center line and was struck on the passenger side by a pick-up truck, the GSP report said.

The driver of the BMW, 21-year-old Edgar Manrique Mendoza and the passengers, Kevin Mendoza, 15, and Melvin Espinal, 12, were deceased at the scene due to injuries from the crash, the GSP said.