Edgar's Bistro in partnership with Helms College is still giving culinary students hands-on experience as it reopens its doors

MACON, Ga. — After closing for 7 months due to COVID-19, Edgar's Bistro is back with new lunch specials and hands-on training for culinary and hospitality students at Helms College.

While closed, students continued learning the ins and outs of restaurant service and served Helms staff.

Now that doors have officially reopened, those students are ready to put those skills to the test for restaurant patrons.

"They're nervous, but anytime you wait tables for the first time it's a little bit nerve-wracking," says program manager Andy Andersen. "I'm glad it's happening, it's been a long time coming. We were closed for too long. It's nice to get back to some normalcy."

The dining experience will look slightly different, with all staff social distancing and wearing masks.

Andersen says that there are also some new changes to Edgar's menu.

"We've made our menu a little bit smaller to focus on the food," says Andersen. "We can utilize the specials our students want to run and push them so they get a voice in what the menu holds."

Edgar's Bistro is open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.