SPARTA, Ga. — Hancock County and the Central Georgia community are remembering the state's first black female judge. Sabrina Burse spoke to Edith Ingram's family to learn more about how they will remember her.

The Hancock County community lost who many call a trailblazer on Friday. Ingram was a teacher, advocate, and probate judge for more than 30 years. She died at 78 years old.

Her brother, Robert Ingram, said living without her is an uncomfortable reality.

"To lose a sister and then to lose an icon besides losing a sister, you know, it's going to get some getting used to," said Ingram.

The community poured out their hearts for Ingram on social media. County coroner Adrick Ingram said she died of natural causes.

Chairman Sistie Hudson and the Hancock County board of commissioners posted saying they respectfully lowered the flags in Monument Park at half staff to recognize and honor her life.

"She's always been outgoing and giving with a loving spirit," said Ingram.

He said his sister had a long list of accomplishments including serving in the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., on the board of the Ebony International Learning Academy and Preparatory School, the Hancock County NAACP and the Democratic Club.

"She cared about all people and she helped all people," said Ingram.

Her compassionate spirit is something he said he'll always remember about his sister.

The Ingram family is planning a private funeral on Saturday at Macedonia Baptist Church in Sparta.

