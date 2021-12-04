Mentors Project of Bibb County creates education fund for fallen deputy's toddler

Doctors also presented the family with masks bearing Knight's badge number to wear at Tuesday's funeral service.

MACON, Georgia — A Macon group is starting a fund to help the daughter of fallen Bibb County Deputy Christopher Knight.

The Mentors Project of Bibb County announced Monday that they created an education fund for 2-year-old Zemirah Knight.

Doctors also presented the family with masks bearing Knight's badge number to wear at Tuesday's funeral service.

Knight's uncle, Willie Knight Jr., expressed his gratitude to everyone who has shown love to their family in the past week.

"The sheriff's department, the city officials, they've all reached out to my sister," said Knight Jr. "They've been over flocking them with gift cards and words of encouragement. They've really been at my sister's side."

You can make a donation to the fund for Zemirah Knight at any BB&T Bank in Central Georgia.