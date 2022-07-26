'Eight Bridges' project in Macon near completion and set to open on Wednesday

The project started in 2019 with work on the eight bridges in south Bibb County.

MACON, Ga. — The 'Eight Bridges' project is near completion in Macon, according to a release from the Georgia Department of Transportation. All bridges will be open starting Wednesday, July 27.

Northbound traffic will shift to its final configuration and opening all southbound lanes around 6 p.m. on the 27th and continue until it's completed. There will be future delays as crews still have to complete the final asphalt course and striping.

The bridges are located in south Bibb County along State Route 11, State Route 49, Highway 41 and Highway 129 between the intersection of Houston Road on the south and the intersection of Highway 41 and 129 on the north over Rocky Creek and Tobesofkee Creek.

The road now consists of eight bridges with three lanes in each direction.