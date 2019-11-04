Bibb deputies are investigating a wreck that injured two just before 5 p.m. Wednesday on Eisenhower Parkway at Log Cabin Drive.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a white Toyota Sequa driven by 20-year-old Jonathon Canipe ran the red light going west on Eisenhower Parkway. Canipe’s car hit a silver Acura TSX driven by 47-year-old Felicia Stribling which was turning left onto Eisenhower Parkway from Log Cabin Drive to go east.

Stribling’s car was pushed into a blue Kia Optima driven by 34-year-old Jada Wilborn, who was turning left onto Eisenhower Parkway from Log Cabin Drive to go west.

Canipe and Stribling were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health for treatment. Both are listed in stable condition. Charges are pending. No one else was injured.

The accident is still under investigation.