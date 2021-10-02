At the Elaine Lucas Senior Center in Macon, they're finding ways to keep elderly folks safe from the virus and from the effects of social isolation.

MACON, Ga. — Since the pandemic began, seniors have been told to stay away from others as they’re a part of the vulnerable population when it comes to COVID-19. However, that safety measure has also been linked to other serious health problems.

The Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center in Macon is finding ways to keep their members safe from both the virus and the effects of social isolation.

Every year, the center hosts a senior Valentine's ball. Like everything else, this year's dance looked a little different.

Members got together in the center’s parking lot to dance in the street and play a few rounds of Bingo.



“They were excited to participate because they could do it and still be social distant and safe,” said Lashanta Riggins, a coordinator at the center.

It's ironic because social distancing is meant to keep seniors safe, but according to the CDC, self-isolation can cause an increased risk of having a stroke, dementia, and heart disease.



“Many of our seniors are up in age, or don't have family here, and if they do, they're working and can't keep them engaged,” said Supervisor Andrea Lee.



When COVID-19 caused the center to temporarily close they offered online exercise classes and webinars on mental health.



“It's important for us to continue offering these activities and programs so they know somebody does care about them,” said Lee.

Lee said the center now only allows a certain number of members a day to keep everyone as safe as possible. Everyone is required to wear a mask, and social distance when possible.

This new norm is still hard for some seniors. Members like Gwendolyn Strong used to come every day.



“So after the COVID came in March and they shut down, we just stayed home, and it was sad,” said Strong.



The 72-year-old knows the importance of socializing – even if it's in this way.

“When you sit home you start to go down, your mind, your health, so I’m so happy to be down here today.”



Senior center employees said they're just happy to see their seniors happy.



“We're their family. The seniors here are my family. They're very important to me,” said Riggins.

