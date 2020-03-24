MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an elderly woman was killed by her own car Monday evening.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 4:30 p.m., an 84-year-old woman had just pulled into her driveway. As she was getting out of her car, she fell, and her car, still running and in gear, rolled backward and ran over her.

The woman was taken to the Coliseum Northside Hospital where she later died.

The name of the victim will be released as soon as the next of kin has been notified.

If you have any information on this accident, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

