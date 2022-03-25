Elderly Soperton man dies after crashing into tractor-trailer on I-16

The accident happened on I-16 W just before noon Friday.

SOPERTON, Ga. — An elderly man died Friday afternoon after drifting into a tractor-trailer while driving on I-16.

According to Georgia State Patrol, 75-year-old Ollie Miller of Soperton was going west in the left lane of I-16 around 11:30 a.m.

GSP says Miller traveled into the right lane for an unknown reason and the rear right side of his car hit the front left side of the tractor-trailer.

Miller’s car went off the road onto the shoulder and overturned, ejecting him. He later died from his injuries at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin.