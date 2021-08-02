Elderly woman killed in crash on South Houston Lake Road

The accident happened at the intersection with Kathryn Ryals Road around 11:30 a.m.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — An 88-year-old woman died Monday morning after an accident on South Houston Lake Road and Kathryn Ryals Road.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, 22-year-old Zachary Morris was driving his Mazda 3 south.

Helen Collins, 88, was driving her Honda Civic on Kathryn Ryals Road when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Collins was treated at the scene and later died. The police department’s traffic division will conduct further investigation.