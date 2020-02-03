MACON, Ga. — Early voting is underway for the presidential primary in Georgia. Here's everything you need to know as the 2020 election year gears up.

When can I vote?

Early voting for the Georgia presidential primary starts on Monday, March 2 and lasts through Friday, March 20. The Georgia Presidential Preference Primary is Tuesday, March 24.

RELATED: Twiggs County Board of Elections ready for early voting

Here are other important dates:

March 14: Mandatory Saturday voting for the Presidential Preference Primary

Mandatory Saturday voting for the Presidential Preference Primary April 20: Voter Registration Deadline for May 19 General Primary Election

Voter Registration Deadline for May 19 General Primary Election May 19: General Primary Election for local, state and federal offices

General Primary Election for local, state and federal offices Oct. 5: Voter Registration Deadline for November General Election

Voter Registration Deadline for November General Election Nov. 3: 2020 General Election

Registering to vote

The last day to register to vote in order to participate in the March 24 presidential primary for Georgia was last month. If you're unsure of your voter status or want to confirm your polling location, you can check it online here.

If you would still like to register to vote for other elections, and you have a Georgia driver's license or state-issued ID, you can do that online here.

You can also fill out a paper application from the Georgia Secretary of State's website or pick one up from a local post office, library, or Board of Elections office.

If you don't have a license or state ID, you can complete a paper application and mail or deliver it to your county’s elections office. On the paper application, you must give the last four digits of your Social Security number to register to vote.

Proof of Georgia residency is required either when you register or when you vote for the first time. That proof can include a current utility bill, bank statement, government check or another government document that shows your name and address.

How to vote

IN PERSON: Head over to your polling location. You can check that here.

Photo identification is needed when casting a ballot in person in Georgia. The following are valid forms of photo ID:

a Georgia driver’s license -- even if it’s expired

any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID (including a free ID card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services)

a valid U.S. passport

a photo employee ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the federal government, state government or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

a valid U.S. military photo ID

a valid tribal photo ID.

Georgia offers a free ID card that can be issued at any county registrar's office or Department of Driver Services, if you do not have a photo ID. To get one of those, the voter must provide a photo identity document or approved non-photo identity document which includes full legal name and date of birth; documentation which shows the voter's date of birth; evidence that the applicant is a registered voter; and documentation showing the applicant's name and residential address.

BY MAIL: Any registered Georgia voter can vote absentee by mail. Just complete the application found at your home county's election website. Then, mail, fax, email (as an attachment), or drop the completed application off at your county registrar's office.

Mail-in absentee ballots can be requested no earlier than 180 days prior to Election Day and must be received by your county's registrar no later than the close of the polls on Election Day.

Voting information by county

Resources

RELATED: Houston County waiting on new voting machine delivery

RELATED: Bibb County gets new voting machines

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.