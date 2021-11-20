Electric cars raced to the finish at Back to the Valley Race in Warner Robins

The organizer says the event was inspired by the Discovery Channel show “Street Outlaws.”

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Folks were off to the races in Warner Robins today.

Electric cars races side by side at Memorial Park in the Back to the Valley Race. Youtubers from across the southeast participated.

Practice runs began at 9 a.m. and he races started at noon.

The event included food, vendors, and giveaways.

One of the organizers, Jessie Grant, says they hold these events to share their love for racing.

“We're going to be contacting schools, churches, business; anyone in the area that has the capacity to support an amazing hobby that's building unity, bringing together crowds from all demographics, all states, to enjoy this amazing hobby,” Grant said.