MACON, Ga. — On Thursday, chorus students at Dames Ferry Elementary School got into the Valentine's Day spirit.

The chorus group, also known as the Lyrical Dragons, delivered singing telegrams to fellow students throughout the day.

Songs on the roster included "You are My Sunshine" and "The Valentine's Tree."

"The kids loved the idea when we told them about it," says music teacher Janice Lester.

Parents and teachers could request songs for students and other teachers ahead of time.

"It's a good thing and it's good for the chorus," says Lester.

If you want to hear the Lyrical Dragons in person, they will be performing at the Cherry Blossom Festival this March.