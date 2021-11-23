From screen to stage: Perry Players present Elf the Musical

The musical closely follows the plot and comedy of the popular Will Ferrell movie, but it has the added bonus of a holiday musical score.

PERRY, Ga. — The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear, and the Perry Players will be bringing the holiday spirit to Perry with their production of Elf the Musical.

“I think it's just a timeless story that everyone knows. Everyone’s familiar with the movie. It has something for everybody. It has comedy, it has very heartfelt moments. It’s just something that I think any member can enjoy in the holiday season,” said Perry Players Artistic Director, Michael Stewart.

The Perry Players have been working on this show since late October and are excited to show it off to the Perry community.

They are a nonprofit organization and community theater. They have been doing shows in the Perry community for nearly 40 years. When they began, they didn’t even have a theater to perform in. Instead, the group would make their way to other theaters in the area to perform.

Today, they can be found in the heart of downtown Perry in the Perry Players Community Theater. Stewart says the group is special because of the people who have contributed to its growth.

“We all love this place so much and the last thing we would ever want to see is for it to go away. I think we all come in here every single day and just do our part to make it grow and make it what it is. And so, I think that’s what’s most special about it, is the people that do the work,” Stewart said.

Elf the Musical will be showing Thursday through Sunday from Dec. 9-19. Tickets are $22.50 for adults, and $20 for seniors, students, children 3-18 and military.

The Perry Players will also have a special holiday event to go with the show.

During their Sunday matinee, they will be holding a holiday meet and greet for children ages 3-10 to come in early before the show to spend an afternoon with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, Buddy the Elf, and other characters from the musical.

Tickets for this event will be $50 and will include a character meet and greet, hot cocoa and snacks, a guided craft activity, a digital commemorative photo with Santa, story time and sing-along, and admission to the matinee performance.

All general public tickets will go on sale Thanksgiving Day. You can buy tickets on the Perry Players website.

To keep up with future shows from the Perry Players, you can visit their Facebook page.