A wheel-y good time: 6th annual car show kicks off in Elko

There were plenty of sweet rides to see!

ELKO, Ga. — Folks fueled their Father's day celebrations at the 6 annual Elko car show in Houston County.

Categories included best truck, best motorcycle, and pastors choice.

The car show didn't just show off some hot rods - there was also a competition for best car, and it was tough from what we heard.

Judges looked at body paint, class tires and wheels, and even accessories.

Some cars showcased were a 66 and 71 Chevy Chevelle a 1937 Chevrolet Coupe and even a Tesla made an appearance.

Attendees said it was a good father's day event that dads and their families could enjoy.