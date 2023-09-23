EMA's 2nd annual Emergency Preparedness Fair kicks off in Macon

With the amount of tropical storms we see in September, the EMA says its best to be prepared and know what to do when they hit.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The EMA held it's 2nd annual Emergency Preparedness Fair on Saturday, making sure the Macon community had resources to be prepared during severe weather.

Folks gathered at the Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center at 11 a.m. to hear from over a dozen preparedness and safety agency representatives about how they can keep safe in tropics season.

People could also take home pamphlets and materials on how to keep safe. With Ophelia heading toward North Carolina and the amount of tropical storms we see in September, the EMA says its best to be prepared and know what to do when they hit.

"At last year's event, we were able to talk directly with more than 400 people about preparing their families ahead of an emergency and what to do you are faced with an emergency situation," says Hawkins. "It really is a great opportunity for people to meet and talk with the people who protect our community on a daily basis, and to make sure they know what to do in an emergency."

They said it's best to have disaster kits and emergency plans together. For the kits, you'll need:

flash lights

extra socks

medical information

contacts

thermal blankets

a rain poncho

first aid kits

wipes

batteries

snacks

bottled water

any other important necessities specific to your family

Middle Georgia may not see as severe weather as other places, but it's still important to be prepared.

For more information on staying safe during storms, you can visit the EMA's Facebook page here.