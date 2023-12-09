At Macon City Hall, some Central Georgians are learning how to serve when disasters strikes

On Monday, they partnered to train the next upcoming disaster action team to provide food, shelter, comfort and care to families impacted by severe weather.

MACON, Ga. — When disaster strikes, the American Red Cross needs help whether they're fighting a tornado, a hurricane or wildfires.

On Monday, they partnered with Macon-Bibb County's Emergency Management Agency to train the next upcoming disaster action team to provide food, shelter, comfort and care to families impacted by severe weather.

"There's always a need for volunteers because there's always a need for a free set of hands," said Edward Bess, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross. "It's always great to get a better understanding of what it takes to take care of your environment."

One of the volunteers was Kathryn Brown of Macon. She says she volunteered to help out in Biloxi, Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

"I actually set up shelter in a hangar," Brown said. "The training we learned here today, how to set up cots, how to station them and position them, I learned that on the grounds in Katrina in the flood setting up an entire hangar."

Now, she says news about the Maui wildfires inspired her to get back out in the community and be of service.

"When I go into a place thinking that I am going to help the people in need, the people in need always help me," Brown said. "They help me realize my humanism more, realize why we're here on this earth and it's to help and to love people no matter their station in life."

Lynn Villyard said she's learning how to be a volunteer, but she is open and ready to find her niche in contributing to the community.

"I just really believe in civic engagement and finding a way to where one's interest and one's skills meet and match with an area that can really make a difference in the community," Villyard said.