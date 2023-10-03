Search continues for missing 20-year-old swimmer at Amerson River Park

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE MONDAY MORNING:
The search is back underway for a 20-year-old swimmer who is missing from Amerson River Park.
Crews are out on the scene looking for Raymund Ellison who was swimming with his friends at around 5:45 p.m.
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Authorities have been called out to Amerson River Park for a potential drowning.
According to Coroner Leon Jones a man possibly drowned in the Ocmulgee River around 5:45 p.m. and never resurfaced.
Chief Shane Edward confirms Macon-Bibb Fire Rescue Dive Team is on the scene.
According to Coroner Leon Jones, search crews are looking for 20-year-old Raymund Ellison.
Jones says Ellison was swimming with his friends when he disappeared.
This is a developing story and 13WMAZ will update as more information becomes available.