Search continues for missing 20-year-old swimmer at Amerson River Park

Chief Shane Edward confirms Macon-Bibb Fire Rescue Dive Team is on the scene.

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE MONDAY MORNING: 
The search is back underway for a 20-year-old swimmer who is missing from Amerson River Park. 

Crews are out on the scene looking for Raymund Ellison who was swimming with his friends at around 5:45 p.m. 

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Authorities have been called out to Amerson River Park for a potential drowning. 

According to Coroner Leon Jones a man possibly drowned in the Ocmulgee River around 5:45 p.m. and never resurfaced. 

According to Coroner Leon Jones, search crews are looking for 20-year-old Raymund Ellison. 

Jones says Ellison was swimming with his friends when he disappeared. 

This is a developing story and 13WMAZ will update as more information becomes available. 

