My Teacher is Tops: Emily Hauesler at Bleckley County Middle School

Hauesler says her goal is to make an impact on every student that comes in her classroom.

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — My Teacher is Tops is back for another school year, and this week we are honoring 7th grade teacher Emily Hauesler at Bleckley County Middle School.

Hauesler has been teaching for three and a half years. Currently, she teaches language arts at Bleckley County Middle.

She says she enjoys making a difference in her students' lives, both academically and personally.

In her nomination letter, Madison Floyd said Mrs. Hauesler has a "big amazing heart."

"There is no teacher like Mrs. Hauesler," said Floyd. "She is the best ELA teacher I've ever had. That is why I think Mrs. Hauesler should get My Teacher is Tops."

Hauesler says being honored by a student is the best because everything that teachers do is to help students grow.

"The reason that I do what we do and the reason that every teacher in this school does what they do everyday is because of the students," Hauesler said. "We wouldn't have entered the profession if we didn't want to make an impact on a student's life."

