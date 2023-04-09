Emory baseball team wins in historic fashion

In addition to the back-to-back wins, Emory set a Division III UAA record after accomplishing 31 runs in both games.

WALTHAM, Mass. — Emory is celebrating what they call a historic victory after the Eagles defeated Brandeis in a doubleheader -- scoring 62 runs!

In addition to the back-to-back wins 31-4 and 31-7, Emory set a Division III University Athletic Association record for runs in a game. The team accomplished 31 runs in both games.

Senior Ellis Schwartz started off Saturday's game strong with a two-run home followed by Matthew Sicoli’s RBI single, which secured a score for Jack Halloran.

The 20-year-old sophomore showed off his skills by completing four homers, three doubles, 15 RBIs and 10 runs in Saturday’s doubleheader.

On Sunday, the team remained consistent, snagging their 20th win of the season. Schwartz was 4 for 5 with a home run and six RBIs in the second game, and Henry Pelinksi had four hits and five RBIs.

They have a 9-2 record in the UAA, according to a post from the team’s website.

The Eagles will face off against the Mississippi University for Women starting Saturday, April 15 at noon. Emory will host the three game series, the post said.