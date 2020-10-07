Employee at Byron sand plant dies after being electrocuted

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks says the man was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday morning

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The workplace death of a Roberta man is under investigation.

According to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks, 60-year-old James Wallace Dean Jr. was pronounced dead around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

He says it happened at the Byron location of Atlanta Sand & Supply on Smith Road, and that Dean’s cause of death was electrocution.

Peach Sheriff Terry Deese says his office initially called to investigate, but found it was an accident and was turned over to another agency.

This will be updated when 13WMAZ receives more information.