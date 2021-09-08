Employers of man electrocuted at Perdue offer condolences, full cooperation in investigation

After a man was electrocuted and died this weekend while at work, we're learning more from his employer about what they're doing as the investigation continues.

PERRY, Ga. — A man is dead after being electrocuted at Perdue Farms on Sunday.

23-year-old Antonio Ramirez was a sanitation supervisor for QSI, a contractor that comes in to clean the Perdue plant.

The coroner's office says they were called to the plant early Sunday morning.

Coroner David Gabbard says a manager noticed Ramirez kneeling like he was looking for something.

Then, the manager felt a shock and realized Ramirez was being electrocuted.

Medical workers took Ramirez to a Perry Hospital where he later died.

Both Perdue and QSI have issued statements.

Perdue says, "The safety of our workers and facilities is always Perdue's top priority, and we are taking the matter very seriously. We are in communication with local authorities and the contracting company, and our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and co-workers."

The Vincit Group, which owns QSI, said in a statement, "We are working with OSHA, local government authorities and our client in an investigation regarding this unfortunate event. QSI remains committed to maintaining stringent work safety protocols. We are respecting the wishes of the Ramirez family to not disclose additional information at this time."

According to his family, Ramirez is the father to a one year old son and has another child on the way.

They shared a video and pictures of Ramirez with his family as they celebrated a birthday.