Ena Hennessee was trying to have a baby, but she received a potentially deadly diagnosis instead.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Ena Hennessee's story is unique, with twists and turns she never saw coming, but she's adapting.

The tattoo artist works in Cherokee County and wears dozens of tattoos across her arms, back and body. She took up bodybuilding and CrossFit a few years ago as well, adopting a life of dedication, strength, toughness and resilience.

Hennessee depends on these virtues to get her through life, along with her husband, Alex, and dog. Hennessee showed off her black diamond wedding ring from Alex, a police officer in Johns Creek.

“I wouldn’t be here today without him," she said. "He runs the place, but we support each other. I don’t believe I could be here without him.”

The couple recently wanted to start a family, so she visited a fertility doctor. However, on May 31, she said a doctor discovered she had a cyst on her one remaining ovary.

“All of this happened very, very fast, like very, very quickly. We just thought the cyst comes off, the ovary heals and he can get his procedure reversed and we can try naturally," she said. “Upon the finding of cancer in the remaining ovary, unfortunately, a fertility doctor can’t retrieve eggs from a cancerous organ.”

She just underwent her first round of chemotherapy, which she must take every three weeks. She now has a new routine, trading her squats for steps. She carefully walks around her yard instead of running races and testing her muscle-building limits.

Hennessee is also getting support from her community. Law enforcement in Cherokee County and across metro Atlanta have already donated thousands of dollars in her fight against cancer. It's that support this hopeful mother is counting on to get her through the battle and onto her next chapter.

"If I get through this, if all goes well, we would love to adopt," she said. "I try to be the most positive you can be about whatever comes my way, and I try to do better and we must be better and take care of one another."

Hennessee is determined to adapt - and determined to do it with hope and support.