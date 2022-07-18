End in sight for Jeffersonville Road construction as neighbors worry about delays

County spokesman Chris Floore says it's expected to be done August 1.

MACON, Ga. — The end is in sight for construction along Macon's Jeffersonville Road.

The road expansion has been in the works for years, but it was supposed to be finished in May. Now, county spokesman Chris Floore says construction crews expect to finish the work by August 1.

The county has charged C.W. Matthews, the company doing the work, $700 a day since the end of May, Floore said.

Alice Jackson has lived along Jeffersonville Road for 40 years. She says the construction has created a lot of hassles in her neighborhood.

She and her neighbors are frustrated about a median which prevents them from turning left onto her street. Her main concerns, though, are a steep hill she worries will erode and wash away her house, and poor water pressure.

Jackson says the construction rerouted her pipes, and that the pressure hasn't been the same since.

"They told me that once they finished, 'Oh, everything will be good,' but it's not. My pressure is not the same. And you know when your pressure is not right," Jackson said.

Floore says once the expansion is finished, the county will inspect the work. Then, they'll create a list of needed improvements for the construction company. Jackson hopes her issues are addressed in that list.