Get back to your childhood at this this treehouse hideaway in Jackson. It has 15-foot Cathedral ceilings, a hot tub, and boats are included in the rental

JACKSON, Ga. — As the weather gets warmer and more people are getting their COVID-19 vaccinations, their attention is turning to spring and summer travel plans.

There are plenty of cool places for couples and families to visit that feel like a million miles away, but are actually nearby. This series is called Stay Local for Less.

We're kicking things off with a place in Jackson, which is just north of Monroe County. It's about 40 miles from Macon and 60 miles from Warner Robins.

If you've ever played in a treehouse as a kid, it's time to get back to that adventure as an adult. About an hour from Macon sits a hideaway nestled among the tall limbs.

"I told the family I'm going to build a treehouse and everyone chuckled at me," said Dan Maughon.

They never should've underestimated Maughon. He's an experienced builder, but this is exquisite.

"It's got 15-foot ceilings in it, which are also Cathedral ceilings. The windows in the bathroom are what they call, 'hammered copper.' They came out of an old church," he said.

"What everyone asks is, 'Does it have a bathroom? Does it have running water,'" said his daughter, Cassie Rose.

The answer is 'yes' on all accounts. It even has a hot tub. It was her idea to rent the treehouse out to folks after her father built it.

The inside is nice, but you'll want to spend all your time on the peaceful deck overlooking a private lake.

"We have many boats included in the rental, there is no additional fee," said Rose.

"There's bream, there's crappie, there's bass. It's nothing to catch an eight, nine pound to 10-pound bass out here," said Maughon.

It's about $225 per night on weeknights, and $250 per night on the weekends. There is also a $100 cleaning fee no matter the length of your stay.

Ten miles from the treehouse sits an eatery many are familiar with in Central Georgia -- Fresh Air Barbecue.

"It's a diamond in the rough, and I always recommend it," said Rose.

Want more entertainment? Just 12 miles from the treehouse, you'll find Southern Belle Farm.

It's free to browse their market, and people can walk in the fields to pick strawberries in the spring.

Click here to reserve a night at the treehouse.

You can camp out in the trees for a night or make the greenery base camp and explore the area. Regardless of your plans, no doubt you'll make memories and Stay Local for Less.