Enjoy pool and your favorite bar food at this new Milledgeville pub

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A new pub in Milledgeville is the new place to hang out, shoot some pool, and watch the big game.

Columbia Pub and Billiards is located on N. Columbia Street, hence the name. The pub held its soft opening on Saturday and owner Ansul Patel isn't new to owning a business.

"I've been in the business game for a very long time," he said.

He's been in Milledgeville since 2011 and has been alongside his father in his business ventures.

The pub was a way for him to provide some "entertainment for the locals." He says there just aren't many places in town to get this kind of fun.

"Just a good place where [people] can come and chill," he said.

You can get all kinds of bar food; like pizza, specialty burgers, quesadillas, and nachos, along with a full bar.

"We add a little twist to a lot of items," said Patel.

He says his cook makes his own sauces and they are still playing around with the menu. They also have several pool tables, and not just any table either.

Patel went to Atlanta to look around for the perfect tables. He landed on 9' Olhausen Billiards. He says he'd like to host APA tournaments there in the near future.

There are also TVs lining the walls where you can watch sports.

They are hiring bartenders and servers. The best way to contact them right now is through their Facebook page. The pub located at 2485 N Columbia St, Ste 105.