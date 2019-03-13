The Environmental Protection Agency calls Macon-Bibb's landfill unacceptable. The landfill received a score of 50.

Bibb County Manager Keith Moffett says the Solid Waste Department is already taking steps to fix some of the problems, such as correctly covering over the trash each day, handling pools of standing water, and installing directional signs.

RELATED: The plastic bags you put in your recycling bin may not be getting recycled

The interim Public Works Director Pat Raines says recent heavy rains and open positions are partly to blame.

"Things we are working on doing that we knew -- standing water --the landfill was built to hold water, so we're doing what we can, concrete and gravel, to take care of that," said Raines.

RELATED: Bibb Co. landfill closing two days a week for maintenance

The EPA says the landfill needs to score an 80 to be in compliance.

Bibb County has 30 days to turn in a written plan to fix the problems and then they'll get evaluated again.