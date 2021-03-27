If passed, the Equality Act could fill the gap in Central Georgia to protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination.

MACON, Ga. — Georgia is one of 27 states that has no explicit law protecting the LGBTQ community from discrimination. Last month, the House of Representatives passed the Equality Act, a bill that would ban discrimination against people based on sexual orientation and gender identity.



DeMarcus Beckham was worried when searching for a home in Macon because there are no laws to protect him if an owner decided not to sell to him based off of his sexual orientation.

“These are things we’re seeing across our nation where cases of discrimination are coming up,” said Beckham.

Beckham is a founder and board member of Macon Pride. He said there are only 11 cities in Georgia that have laws to protect the LGBTQ community- Macon is not one of them.

“We want to make sure just four words – "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" – are added to our laws.”

The Equality Act, if passed, could do just that. It would make discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations illegal.

“I have a right to be protected,” said Beckham.

The act passed in the U.S. House, and all eight Georgia Republicans opposed it.

Congressman Jody Hice, whose district includes Milledgeville, released a statement where he claims Democrats are trying to "erase the age-old definition of gender as male and female."

“It’s a tired old tactic that people use to be discriminatory,” said Beckham.

Beckham who identifies as a Christian, said he also hears people fear the measure will take away their religious rights.

“You don’t have to worry about the Equality Act affecting the way you operate your church.”

The measure now has to go through the Senate, where the bill could be filibustered and stalled.

“It would take 60 votes, not the 50 plus one.”

But Beckham remains optimistic for the future of the Equality Act.

“Understand, if it doesn’t get passed this session, it will get passed.”