ER doctor returns to Central Georgia to help his hometown

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Dr. Zach Blackmon works in the emergency room at The Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health, but his journey to get there took some interesting twists and turns.

He graduated from Warner Robins High School in 1999. He later worked as a firefighter, then a paramedic, had a short stint in forestry, then back to a paramedic.

He eventually decided to go to nursing school and worked at the Medical Center of Central Georgia. Finally, he realized his goal to become a doctor.

After finishing medical school in Alabama and his residency in Virginia, Dr. Blackmon decided there was no better place to start his career than in Central Georgia, even in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I certainly enjoy being back and being able to take care of some of the people who helped raise me. There's plenty of people that come in and ask for me. It's kind of a different aspect," he said.

Dr. Blackmon started working in Peach County in June and says he's excited to finally be settled back down in Central Georgia.

