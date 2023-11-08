'Every officer walks free' mother says after grand jury votes not to indict officer her son's shooting death

The Clayton County District Attorney announced there will be no charges filed in Eric Holmes' police shooting death.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — It was an emotional day for the family of Eric Holmes after the Clayton County District Attorney announced there will be no charges filed in his police shooting death.

Nineteen-year-old Holmes was a young father when a Clayton County Police Department officer shot and killed him while investigating a stolen car out of Rome.

Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley said Friday a grand jury voted to not indict the officer. Her office decided it will not present the case to a second grand jury as there was not enough new evidence to justify a second attempt at an indictment.

"In conclusion, this case is officially closed," Mosley said.

Eric Holmes' mother, Vakelvion, was distraught and wept inconsolably, saying her son shouldn't have lost his life over a stolen car.

"It's not fair!" she said. "Everybody walks out this courtroom and it's not fair, when does it change? When does it change?"

During the news conference, Mosley walked through the interaction between Holmes and Ofc. Justin Stephens using bodycam footage.

Stephens approached the vehicle and Holmes' right hand had been on the steering wheel. Mosley said Holmes' hand moved to an area where Stephens' testified he car a multi-colored firearm from his vantage point.

"Officer Stephen's simultaneously lost his grip on Mr. Holmes' shirt and discharged his service weapon as Holmes accelerated and sped away," Mosley said while the video simultaneously played.

Stephens' shots were fatal. His mother maintains his weapon should have never been fired.

"He never been charged with nothing," she said. "So if he stole a car, you lock him up, you don't shoot him up. You don't shoot him up."

Vakelvion had an emotional response after watching police bodycam video and said through tears that it didn't change her mind.

"Had he done anything to that officer, had he actually grabbed the weapon of the officer or something - it's a difference. That officer need to go home too," she said.

Stephens resigned from the Clayton County Police Department in lieu of termination.